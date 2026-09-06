/JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment; university begins probe

At least 10 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have accused a professor of sexual harassment, according to reports. Sources said the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is currently investigating the allegations.
Officials familiar with the matter said the complaints were filed around a month ago. According to sources, the professor, who resides on the university campus, allegedly invited students to his residence for gatherings and made sexual advances towards them. Some of the complaints also allege that he made lewd or inappropriate remarks during classes.
According to officials, senior students also came forward with similar allegations after a more recent complaint was filed against the professor.
‘Not aware of any complaints’: Professor
The professor declined to comment on the allegations, stating that he was not aware of any complaints and maintained that the allegations against him were false.
The ICC declined to comment on the complaints, saying the matter was internal and currently under investigation. JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that allegations of sexual harassment are handled by the ICC and that the Vice-Chancellor is not a member of the committee, according to Times of India report.
When asked whether he had appeared before the ICC or recorded a statement, the professor said he was not aware of any complaints and denied the allegations against him, calling them false.
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