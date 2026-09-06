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JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment; university begins probe

At least 10 JNU students have accused a professor of sexual harassment, with the university’s Internal Complaints Committee investigating the allegations, which the professor has denied.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment; university begins probe
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JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment; university begins probe
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