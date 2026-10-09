Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /JNU terminates Professor Bimol Akoijam after inquiry into sexual harassment allegations

JNU terminates Professor Bimol Akoijam after inquiry into sexual harassment allegations

Jawaharlal Nehru University has terminated Professor Bimol Akoijam with immediate effect following an inquiry into allegations of harassment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
JNU terminates Professor Bimol Akoijam after inquiry into sexual harassment allegations
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ISL 2026-27: When and Where to watch Indian Super League live in India, TV channels, live streaming, dates and all you need to know
2
3
4
5