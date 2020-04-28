JNU to organise 'Leadership Lessons From Ramayana' session, says VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

In a first, Jawaharlal Nehru Univeristy (JNU) in New Delhi will organise Ramayana session on May 2-3 at from 4pm till 6 pm. Titled 'Leadership Lessons From Ramayana', the session will be beamed live on video sharing platform Zoom. JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted the details of the Ramayana session saying that it will be organised jointly by School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies.



Talking about Lord Rama, the JNU VC said that in 1946 Mahatma Gandhi had said that he is one without second and there is none greater than Lord Rama. "About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.” JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome," tweeted VC Kumar.

About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.” JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome. pic.twitter.com/lWAz98E7rB — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 28, 2020

It may be recalled that in March Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was telecast once again on television. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' was hugely popular back in the late 80s and early 90s when every household in the country would be glued to their TV sets. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted and gave the good news to fans as the show is back on public demand.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' started from March 28, 2020. One episode was shown in the morning, 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm respectively.