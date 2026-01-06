JNU Vows To Take Strict Action After ‘Objectionable Slogans' Against PM Modi; FIR Registered
The Jawaharlal Nehru University adiminstration on Tuesday vowed strictest action against students involved in raising ‘objectionable slogans’ against PM Modi and Amit Shah.
"The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has vowed the strictest action against students found raising objectionable slogans against Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister. An FIR has already been lodged in the matter," the university administration said in a post on X.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has vowed the strictest action against students found raising objectionable slogans against Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister. An FIR has already been lodged in the matter. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia
1/3 — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) January 6, 2026
