Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004002https://zeenews.india.com/india/jnu-vows-to-take-strict-action-after-objectionable-slogans-against-pm-modi-fir-registered-3004002.html
NewsIndiaJNU Vows To Take Strict Action After ‘Objectionable Slogans Against PM Modi; FIR Registered
JAWAHARLAL NEHRU UNIVERSITY

JNU Vows To Take Strict Action After ‘Objectionable Slogans' Against PM Modi; FIR Registered

The Jawaharlal Nehru University adiminstration on Tuesday vowed strictest action against students involved in raising ‘objectionable slogans’ against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JNU Vows To Take Strict Action After ‘Objectionable Slogans' Against PM Modi; FIR RegisteredImage: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University adiminstration on Tuesday vowed strictest action against students involved in raising ‘objectionable slogans’ against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has vowed the strictest action against students found raising objectionable slogans against Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister. An FIR has already been lodged in the matter," the university administration said in a post on X.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
Deep Moisture Care Essentials: Best Body Lotions for Soft & Healthy Skin
Technology
GenAI Adoption in India Surpasses Early Stage, Awareness Hits 94 %-Details
Congress
'Will Trump Kidnap Our...': Congress Leader After Maduro Capture
Punjab news
Punjab Govt’s Landmark Mining Reforms To Boost Supply And End Illegal Mining
Kashi Express bomb threat
Bomb Threat To Kashi Express: 'Nothing As Such Found' After Search; Probe On
Indonesia
Indonesian Model Breaks Silence, Alleges Coerced Marriage By Malaysian Royal
CM Yogi Adityanath
VB-G RAM G Law Ends ‘Dig And Fill’ Politics, Rattles Opposition: CM Yogi
India
India, Russia Deepens Maritime Ties To Open New Trade Routes
Indonesia flash flood
Death Toll From Indonesia's Flash Floods Climbs To 16
Technology
Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Wearable: Small Device On Zomato CEO’s Head-Explained