JNUEE 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at jnuexams.nta.ac.in- Direct link to download here

JNUEE 2022: National Testing Agency has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination Admit Card or JNUEE Admit Card on the official website, jnueexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates must input their login information in order to download the admission card. According to the announced notice, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE-2022) would be administered in CBT format at various Examination Centers across India on December 7, 8, 9, and 10 of 2022. Candidates are informed that the admit card will not be mailed to them and will only be given to them provisionally if all eligibility requirements are met.

JNUEE 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – jnuexams.nta.ac.in

Then click on the link that reads JNUEE (PhD) - 2022 Admit Card

Then candidates can click login through application number and date of birth or through application number and password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and keep a copy

Candidates are urged to save it and keep it secure. The exam will be administered between December 7 and December 10, 2022. The admit card may not be altered in any way, including by the candidates.