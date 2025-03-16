‘Jo Karega Jaat Ki Baat, Usko Marunga…’, BJP MP Nitin Gadkari’s Strong Stand Against Caste Politics

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in an address at the Convocation ceremony of the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday, strongly opposed caste-based politics. He said, “Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko kas ke marunga laat (Whoever talks about caste, I will kick them hard).”

Talking about APJ Abdul Kalam and stressing the need for equality, Gadkari said, “A person is not known by their caste, sect, religion, language, or sex, but only by their qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex.”

The Minister reiterated that he would not engage in the practice of caste-based discrimination, even if it might cost him votes.

He said, “I am in politics, and here all of this goes on, but I refuse this even though it may or may not get me votes.” Gadkari further recalled how many people approached him based on their caste identities, but he remained steadfast in his principles.

He reiterated that he would not entertain caste-based discussions and shared an anecdote with the audience, saying, “I told 50,000 people, 'Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat.’ My friends told me that I may have caused self-harm by saying this. But I am not concerned about it.”

Gadkari said, “Agar chunav jitta nahi hai toh admi marta thodi hai... par mai apne usulo ke sath inpe kayam rahunga (one does not lose his life if he loses elections. I will stick to my principles).”

The former BJP President and the three-time MP from Nagpur, Gadkari, also talked about his academic accolades in the address.

