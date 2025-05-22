‘Jo Sindoor Mitane Nikle The…’: PM Modi Rains Fire On Pakistan From Rajasthan Border Post Operation Sindoor

PM Modi In Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday echoed about India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, Army’s precision strikes at terror infrastructure in PoK to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, said that Pakistan backed terrorists who set out to remove the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters have been decimated and turned into rubble.

PM Modi made these remarks in Rajasthan's Bikaner, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for several major development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore. He also inaugurated 102 redeveloped railway stations across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of approximately Rs 1,100 crore.

During the public rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, PM Modi said, "... Jo sindoor mitane nikle the, unhe mitti mein milaya hai... Jo Hindustan ka lahu bahate the, aaj katre katre ka hisab chukaya hai. Jo sochte the Bharat chup rahega, aaj gharon mein pade hain. Jo apne hathiyaron pe ghamand karte the, aaj wo malde ke dher mein dabe hue hain... (Those who had set out to erase the sindoor have been buried in the soil…,” the Prime Minister said.

“Those who shed India's blood, their accounts have been settled. Those who thought India would remain silent are hiding in their homes today. Those who were proud of their weapons are today buried in their debris," he further stated.

The projects included the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicated to the Nation Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification and public welfare projects worth Rs. 26,000 crores for Rajasthan.

"... On April 22, terrorists removed the Sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters after asking about their religion. The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain. 'Har deshwasi ne ek jut ho kar sankalp liya tha ki aatankwadiyon ko mitti mein mila denge' and to give them an unimaginable punishment... By the valour of our forces, we fulfilled that resolution,” PM Modi said during the inauguration event.

“Our government gave a free hand to all three forces. All three forces created such a 'chakravyuh' that Pakistan was brought to its knees," he added.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The Operation hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK); altogether, nine sites were targeted.