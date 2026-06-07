Jobs in South Korea: Big STEM break for Indians – Seoul opens new visa route

New Delhi: South Korea is opening new career opportunities for Indian professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics as it extends the scope of its top-tier visa programme to include academics and researchers. The move is part of the country’s effort to attract highly skilled talent from around the world and strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem.

The initiative allows qualified professionals, including Indian students and researchers studying or working in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, to apply for long-term opportunities in South Korea’s STEM sector.

Often referred to as the Global Talent Visa, the visa was earlier limited mainly to professionals working in advanced industries such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology and quantum computing.

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The country’s Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Science and ICT have announced that from June onwards, the programme will also include professors and researchers. The decision is aimed at bringing foreign expertise into academic institutions and research organisations across the country.

Emphasis on science and technology growth

South Korea has been building its position as an international technology hub, and this visa expansion is part of its strategy to keep pace with developments in advanced fields. The government aims to strengthen its research capabilities by bringing in experts who can contribute to innovation across important sectors.

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The top-tier visa is intended for highly qualified individuals with strong academic or professional backgrounds. It covers fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, biotechnology and other emerging technologies.

Eligibility requirements for the visa

The programme has strict eligibility conditions aimed at attracting top talent from across the world. Applicants must have completed a master’s degree or PhD from a university ranked among the top 100 in the world. Professionals who have studied at leading institutions in countries such the United States, the United Kingdom or Canada are seen as strong candidates.

Salary expectations are also an important factor, with applicants required to earn at least three times the average wage in South Korea. Work experience in internationally recognised companies, including Fortune Global 500 firms, will be considered an added advantage during selection.

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Priority will be given to professionals working in advanced technology fields. Applicants must also secure a job offer from a Korean company or a government research institution before applying for the visa.

Once a job offer is secured, candidates will have to apply through South Korea’s official visa portal, where they go through an AI-based screening process. The Ministry of Science and ICT leads the recommendation stage, after which the Ministry of Justice will carry out further verification before approval.

Opportunities for Indian researchers

Indian scientists and researchers stand to benefit from this programme, especially those working in international research institutions or corporate laboratories. The visa allows them to contribute to South Korea’s ecosystem of government-funded research institutes and private sector labs.

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Applicants with strong academic records, published research work, recognised awards or exceptional contributions in their field are more likely to be selected. In certain cases, individuals with outstanding ability may also be reviewed through a separate evaluation process.

Target to attract talent by 2030

The country has set a target of attracting 2,000 highly skilled science and technology professionals from abroad by 2030. The government has also committed to supporting visa holders with relocation and settlement assistance to help them integrate into the country’s professional environment.

Officials believe that bringing in talent from across the world will help South Korea maintain its position as a leading hub for innovation and research. The programme is aimed at strengthening the country’s capabilities in advanced technologies while ensuring access to international expertise in the years ahead.