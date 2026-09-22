/AIIMS Jodhpur shocker: Resident doctor found dead after allegedly administering lethal injection

A wave of shock has swept through the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur following the tragic death of a resident doctor on campus. Preliminary findings indicate that the medical professional took his own life by administering a lethal injection, triggering an immediate police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
More details are awaited...
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