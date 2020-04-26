Jodhpur doctor couple follow coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules while getting married: Watch

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic government has banned public gatherings and a nation-wide lockdown has been imposed till May 3 to keep the outbreak of the virus under check.

This has adversely affected people who had their wedding planned during these months. But some administrations have allowed weddings as long as certain lockdown rules are followed.

One such wedding took place in Jodhpur on Sunday (April 26, 2020) of a dentist couple who had a pre-decided date. They sought permission from the authorities and a simple marriage ceremony was conducted.

The groom Dr Tarun Sihag who is also the co-founder of 19 BHP Riding Club did a commendable job to assure that all rules like wearing of masks and social distancing was followed.

Apart from the groom, three family members were present at the bride's house alongwith four members from her family and a pandit who officiated the ceremony.

He urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government to stop spread of the coronavirus and said that the measures taken by the government are adequate to deal with the global pandemic.