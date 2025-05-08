Advertisement
SCHOOLS CLOSED IN RAJASTHAN

Jodhpur School Holidays: Classes Suspended From May 8 Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

Rajasthan Schools Closed: Jodhpur schools shut from May 8 due to India-Pakistan tensions; exams postponed, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Schools Closed In Rajasthan: Due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan government has decided to close all schools in Jodhpur from Thursday, May 8, 2025, until further notice. This applies to both government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi and play schools in the area.

An official order issued on May 7, 2025, states: "All government and private schools, Anganwadi, and play schools in the district will remain closed for students starting from May 8, 2025, until further notice. However, all staff members, both educational and non-educational, are required to be present at school for departmental work. During this time, all exams will be postponed until further notice.

Institutional heads are instructed to ensure the implementation of this order. Failure to comply will lead to action as per the rules."

The closures come amid escalating tensions following India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, where the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In addition to the school shutdowns, Air India and Indigo have canceled all flights to and from Jodhpur until May 10.

Similar precautionary measures were also implemented in other border districts of Rajasthan, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, on May 7, 2025. These actions are in response to the heightened security concerns due to Rajasthan’s 1,070 km border with Pakistan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

