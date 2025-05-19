Joe Biden Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: PM Modi, President Trump, Others Wish Early Recovery

New Delhi: Global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, have extended their well-wishes to former US President Joe Biden, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. On Friday, Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone.

In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep concern for Biden's health, saying, "Deeply concerned to hear about Joe Biden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family."

Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2025

PM Modi's statement comes after Biden's office in a statement revealed that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer after experiencing worsening urinary symptoms, which led to the discovery of a prostate nodule. The cancer has a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone. Despite the aggressive nature of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management.

According to a statement from Biden's office, "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have also expressed their support for the Biden family. In a post on X, Obama wrote, "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery".

Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his physicians, with hormone therapy being one of the approaches under consideration. The former president's health has been in the spotlight before, with a skin lesion removed in 2023 and a benign polyp removed from his colon in 2021.