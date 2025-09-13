John Bolton Slams Trump’s India Policy, Questions Sergio Gor’s Nomination As US Envoy

New Delhi: Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has strongly criticised the Trump administration’s handling of India-US relations, calling Donald Trump’s foreign policy “erratic” and “transactional”. He also questioned the appointment of Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India, saying he does not consider him “qualified” for the role.

“I don’t think he’s qualified to be US Ambassador to India,” Bolton told ANI, referring to Gor, a former Republican operative and close Trump ally.

In a wide-ranging interview, Bolton underscored the need for India to navigate its bilateral ties with the United States based on its national interest, warning against assuming that Trump’s policies represent mainstream American views.

“The Government of India should look at Trump as a one-time proposition… peculiar to Trump and not reflecting some larger American view,” he said.

Trump’s Unpredictable Approach

Bolton expressed concern over Trump's lack of a coherent national security strategy and cited his impulsive decision-making as a key factor behind strains in India-US ties.

“Trump doesn’t have an overall national security strategy. He’s very transactional. Much of the tension between India and the US has been because of Trump’s erratic style,” Bolton said.

He specifically criticised the former president’s sudden imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian energy imports, calling it unjustified and inconsistent, especially given Trump’s reluctance to act similarly against Russia or China.

“This shows how erratic Trump can be… he has not sanctioned or tariffed Russia or China for violating the sanctions. China is a much bigger purchaser of Russian oil than India, as are Turkey, Pakistan, and others,” he pointed out.

Bolton revealed that both Indian and US negotiators were close to reaching a trade agreement when Trump abruptly escalated tensions.

“Indian negotiators felt they had been close to reaching an agreement, but were surprised when Trump, out of nowhere, said 25%,” he noted.

On Russian Oil And Sanctions

Addressing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil amidst Western sanctions, Bolton explained the loopholes in the sanctions framework, which many countries have utilised without necessarily violating them.

“The objective was to reduce Russian revenues that could fund the war in Ukraine, but not reduce oil sales to the point of spiking global prices. The price cap mechanism created room for arbitrage, and many would argue there wasn’t even a technical violation,” he said.

He stressed, however, that the main concern should be cutting off financial support to Moscow’s war effort.

“The fundamental objective should be that we don’t want to fuel the Russian war machine,” Bolton added.

He further urged India to reduce its long-term dependence on Russia, particularly in defence and economic matters, citing Russia’s deepening alliance with China.

“India’s long-term interest lies in reducing ties with Russia… Moscow is increasingly aligned with Beijing. Everybody saw those pictures of Modi shaking hands with Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong Un. It’s not a sustainable long-term strategy,” he warned.

Peter Navarro’s Remarks

Bolton sharply criticised Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, for his controversial remarks about India, including casteist comments and accusations of profiteering from Russian oil.

“Peter doesn’t know anything about world affairs. He has a hard time distinguishing who America’s friends are. I like to say that if you left Peter alone in a room for an hour, you’d come back to find him arguing with himself,” Bolton quipped.

He was clear that Navarro’s comments, including referring to India as a “laundromat for the Kremlin” and accusing “Brahmins” of profiteering, should not be taken as representative of broader US policy.

“This is an aberration of the Trump administration. It is not a reflection of broader American opinion,” he clarified.

India’s Diplomatic Strategy

Bolton commended India’s decision to stay largely silent during earlier trade tensions with Trump, choosing back-channel diplomacy over public confrontation.

“That’s the best way to deal with someone like Trump. If you take the bait and get into a public back-and-forth, it’s not going to make things any easier,” he advised.

He also expressed optimism that both countries could still find common ground through negotiations and called for deeper economic cooperation going forward.

“It seems to me that the two sides are not that far apart… I hope continued discussions will lead to an agreement and open markets on both sides. Closer economic cooperation is in both countries’ interest,” Bolton said.

Trump Praises Modi Despite Tensions

Despite the criticism from his former national security chief, Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on his social media platform, Truth Social, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “very good friend”.

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!” Trump wrote.

As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, Bolton’s remarks underscore the complexities in US-India ties and the importance of distinguishing personal diplomacy from national policy.

(With Inputs from ANI)