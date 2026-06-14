/‘Joining NDA is immoral’: TMC's Saugata Roy hits out at rebel party MPs as they announce collaboration with the NDA

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) crisis deepens and has reached a boiling point, senior party leader and MP Saugata Roy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the dissident faction planning to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to stake a claim as the "real TMC.”
"We fought against the BJP and the NDA. Joining the NDA is immoral," Saugata Roy declared.
Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Roy dismissed the significance of the rebels' move, asserting that their departure from the party was both expected and ideologically bankrupt.
"What can I say? These people have left our party. If they meet the BJP in charge of Operation Lotus in West Bengal, it is not surprising," Roy said, referring to the alleged orchestration by the BJP to induce defections.
The veteran parliamentarian maintained a firm stance on the party's core ideology, emphasising that the mandate received by the MPs in the 2024 general elections was based on their affiliation with the Trinamool Congress, not the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
He accused the dissidents, who claim the support of 20 out of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs, of betraying the voters who had elected them on a platform fundamentally opposed to the BJP’s policies.
This comes after TMC’s Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at his New Delhi residence on Saturday, along with rebel MP Satabdi Roy.
Escalating his attack, Ghosh said the developments point to a deeper internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress. Directing his criticism at the growing number of Lok Sabha MPs joining the rebel camp, Ghosh questioned their ethics and asked why those who won on the TMC symbol were not resigning their seats.
“Rajya Sabha rebel MPs are resigning. Why are the rebel Lok Sabha MPs clinging to the posts they won under TMC’s symbol? TMC workers and people who voted for them against the BJP... they are not just betraying TMC but the voters too,” he added, describing their refusal to step down as a “lack of political integrity.”
The remarks come amid an ongoing political crisis in the Trinamool Congress, where 58 MLAs led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in West Bengal, and 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have rebelled against the party. Three Rajya Sabha MPs, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Baraik, have already resigned from both the Upper House and the party.
Meanwhile, the rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, who claim to be "real TMC", met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and demanded a separate seating arrangement for themselves.
The rebel faction announced merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of Tripura and working in the progress of the nation and collaborating with the NDA under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
(with ANI inputs)
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