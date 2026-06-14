/‘Joining NDA is immoral’: TMC's Saugata Roy hits out at rebel party MPs as they announce collaboration with the NDA

"We fought against the BJP and the NDA. Joining the NDA is immoral," Saugata Roy declared.



Speaking to ANI in Kolkata, Roy dismissed the significance of the rebels' move, asserting that their departure from the party was both expected and ideologically bankrupt.



"What can I say? These people have left our party. If they meet the BJP in charge of Operation Lotus in West Bengal, it is not surprising," Roy said, referring to the alleged orchestration by the BJP to induce defections.



The veteran parliamentarian maintained a firm stance on the party's core ideology, emphasising that the mandate received by the MPs in the 2024 general elections was based on their affiliation with the Trinamool Congress, not the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).