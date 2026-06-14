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‘Joining NDA is immoral’: TMC's Saugata Roy hits out at rebel party MPs as they announce collaboration with the NDA

Meanwhile, TMC rebel faction of the met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demand a separate seating arrangement for themselves, while announcing collaboration with NDA. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 08:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
‘Joining NDA is immoral’: TMC's Saugata Roy hits out at rebel party MPs as they announce collaboration with the NDA
Image Credit: IANS

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