Joint commission meet: External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar to visit UAE

New Delhi: India's external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the 14th India- UAE Joint commission meet (JCM). The 13th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting took place virtually in August 2020, co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar & his counterpart UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The last visit of EAM to UAE was in December 2021, when he visited the country to take part in the 5th Indian Ocean Conference. The visit comes even as part of the I2U2 grouping both have increased engagement in renewable energy & Agriculture products. The grouping, with India, Israel, UAE & US as its members, held its first summit-level meeting in July.

Earlier this year, India and UAE signed the free trade agreement, hailed as the key to increased economic cooperation. The FTA is India's 1st comprehensive trade agreement in a decade and under the deal, duty gets eliminated on 80% of tariff lines. It is not only expected to add $9 billion to UAE's GDP by 2030 but also a market for Indian products in the entire West Asian region.