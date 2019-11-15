Joint Parliament sitting on November 26 to mark 70 years of Constitution

New Delhi: To mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament will be held on November 26. The sitting will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the event.

Apart from the MPs, former presidents and prime ministers are also are expected to attend the joint sitting. The joint session will be a two-hour long programme. It will start at 11 am and is expected to end by 21 pm. It will be held in the Central Hall.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 10-day programme on the occasion of the Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas. BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all party officials and leaders at district levels to organise a screening of PM Modi's speech. He has also directed the party leaders to organise a meeting of intellectuals from November 27 to December 6 at all district centres.

Before the meeting, the leaders have to pay homage to Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar, known as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

According to directions given by BJP`s working president JP Nadda, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers should take part in the programs effectively and enthusiastically.

The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 16, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

(With ANI inputs)