‘Joint PC?’: BJP Mocks Mahagathbandhan Over Poster Featuring Only Tejashwi Yadav
Ahead of Elections in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan over a poster promoting the alliance’s joint press conference, which featured only Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, with no image of any Congress leader.
Poonawalla shared a photo of a poster on X and wrote, “Joint PC? But only one picture! Rahul Gandhi and Congress ka ‘samman chori’? Have they shown Rahul and Congress their real place?”
