BIHAR ELECTION 2024

‘Joint PC?’: BJP Mocks Mahagathbandhan Over Poster Featuring Only Tejashwi Yadav

Ahead of Elections in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan over a poster promoting the alliance’s joint press conference, which featured only Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, with no image of any Congress leader.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Joint PC?’: BJP Mocks Mahagathbandhan Over Poster Featuring Only Tejashwi YadavImage: X/ @Shehzad_Ind

Ahead of Elections in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan over a poster promoting the alliance’s joint press conference, which featured only Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, with no image of any Congress leader.

Poonawalla shared a photo of a poster on X and wrote, “Joint PC? But only one picture! Rahul Gandhi and Congress ka ‘samman chori’? Have they shown Rahul and Congress their real place?”

 

