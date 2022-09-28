NewsIndia
JOSAA 2022

JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED at josaa.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment result has been released, scroll down for the direct link to check allotment.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

JoSAA Results 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result is released As scheduled, the result has been released today at 5 pm onjosaa.nic.in. Candidates who got themselves registered for the JoSAA admission process, can check the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment order now. In order to check the result students should be ready with their application number and date of birth. JoSAA round 2 schedule highlights can be checked here.

Direct link to check allotment

Shortlisted candidates for the round 2 JoSSA seat allocation must confirm their admission by showing up in person at the institute and paying the admission fee by October 1 at 5 p.m. The shortlisted candidates' seats will be assigned by JoSAA based on their merit, the choices they made when filling out the online application for JoSAA counselling, and the availability of seats. The results of the JoSAA round 1 seat allocation were released on September 23.

JoSAA 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the direct link or click josaa.nic.in
  • On the Home Page, click on the designated Seat Allotment Result - Round 2 link
  • Login with the JEE Main application numbers and passwords
  • Click and access the JoSAA second phase of seat allotment result

For the academic year2022–2023, JoSAA oversees and controls the joint seat distribution for admissions to 114 institutes. This includes 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 23 IITs (Other-GFTIs).


 

