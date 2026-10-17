Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Journalist accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'pushing' her during October 12 protest, files police complaint

Journalist accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'pushing' her during October 12 protest, files police complaint

Parashar, an associate producer with a news website and a resident of Sector 78 in Noida, alleged that she was subjected to mistreatment, threats, and the use of criminal force while reporting on Rahul Gandhi's protest near the Supreme Court.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Journalist accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'pushing' her during October 12 protest, files police complaint
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Emirates Delhi flight delayed after bird strike; Air India extends Saudi suspension
2
3
4
5