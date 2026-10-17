/Journalist accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'pushing' her during October 12 protest, files police complaint

A 28-year-old pregnant journalist has filed a criminal complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he pushed her while leading a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12. The journalist, Richa Parashar, approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, on Saturday and sought the immediate registration of an FIR against Gandhi and others allegedly involved in the incident, a police official said.
Parashar, an associate producer with a news website and a resident of Sector 78 in Noida, alleged that she was subjected to mistreatment, threats and the use of criminal force while reporting on Rahul Gandhi's protest near the Supreme Court. In her complaint, she described herself as a three-month-pregnant journalist who suffered physical injury and mental trauma.
The complaint seeks action under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 74, which deals with assault or criminal force against a woman with intent or knowledge that it is likely to outrage her modesty, and Section 115(2), which provides for punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.
She also sought action under Section 131, relating to assault or criminal force without grave and sudden provocation; Section 125, concerning rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety; and Section 3(5), which deals with joint liability for criminal acts committed by several people in furtherance of a common intention.
Recounting the incident in her complaint, Parashar said she had approached the Leader of the Opposition to ask questions when he allegedly pushed her towards a gate.
“I asked questions from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and suddenly he pushed me towards the gate. I pleaded, repeatedly, that I should not be pushed. The pleas were ignored,” she said.
She further alleged that the force of the push caused her to lose her balance and fall.
“The push was so hard and with force that I lost my balance and fell,” she said.
Parashar maintained that the incident was not an accidental collision in a crowd, alleging that she was pushed despite explicitly asking not to be.
“The act was committed openly, in a crowded public place, in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other persons. It was a push delivered despite my express pleas, and not a mere jostle of the crowd,” she said.
In her complaint, Parashar said the alleged incident had affected her mental well-being and made her fearful of carrying out her professional duties.
“The incident has caused me serious mental trauma and has made it fearful for me to carry out my professional work,” she said.
She also alleged that, as a woman in the first trimester of pregnancy, she had been pushed to the ground and taken for emergency care. She claimed the incident had resulted in pain, fear and mental distress, and said her pregnancy now required continued medical supervision.
“A woman in the first trimester of pregnancy was pushed to the ground and had to be taken to emergency care. The pain, fear and mental distress I suffered, and the continuing medical supervision my pregnancy now requires, are direct consequences of this act,” she said.
Parashar further claimed that the Supreme Court had taken cognisance of the October 12 incident, issued notice and ordered the preservation of the original video footage.
Seeking action against Gandhi and all others allegedly involved, she urged the Delhi Police to register an FIR without delay, alleging that the incident had caused physical and mental injury and endangered her life.
“I demand prompt registration of the FIR and a fair, time-bound investigation, failing which I shall pursue every remedy available in law,” she said.
(With IANS inputs)
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