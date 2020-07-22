Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, dies

Journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday (July 20) night, died on Wednesday (July 22). Joshi suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad. The attack on Joshi took place at Mata Colony in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar.

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) arrested 9 people including the main accused Ravi in connection with attack on Joshi. The journalist was attacked when he was travelling with his daughters on his motorcycle on Monday night.

Joshi worked at a local newspaper. According to family members of the victims, some boys have misbehaved with Joshi's niece 4-5 days ago. A complaint in this regard was also filed at Vijay Nagar police station but the police did not take any action against the accused boys. Joshi's family members claimed that it is likely that the same boys would have attacked him.

Ghaziabad police said on Tuesday that they have arrested all the accused with the help of a CCTV in which the incident was caught. Pratap Vihar Police station's in-charge has also been suspended for dereliction of duty.