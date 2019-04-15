Journalist's son shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda

Nalanda: A journalist's son was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday.

Bihar: Son of a journalist was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Nalanda yesterday. Nilesh Kumar, SP Nalanda, says, “There’s bleeding from his eyes. No injury visible on the body except near eyes. Cause of death will be known after post-mortem. Investigation is underway.” pic.twitter.com/PAuVshotZo — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019

Police said that his eyes were bleeding, but no injury marks were visible on the body. An investigation has been launched.

