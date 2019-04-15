Journalist's son shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda

close

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Nalanda: A journalist's son was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Nalanda on Sunday.

Police said that his eyes were bleeding, but no injury marks were visible on the body. An investigation has been launched.

“His eyes were bleeding. No injury marks were visible on the body except near the eyes. The cause of death will be known after post-mortem. An investigation is underway,” news agency ANI quoted Nalanda SP Nilesh Kumar as saying. 

