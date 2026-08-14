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JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS Delhi after feeling uneasy

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness, according to the hospital.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS Delhi after feeling uneasy
Image Credit: Union Health Minister JP Nadda (IANS)

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