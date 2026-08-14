/JP Nadda admitted to AIIMS Delhi after feeling uneasy

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of uneasiness, according to the hospital.
AIIMS said Nadda was evaluated by doctors and underwent several tests, including a coronary angiography. The minister is currently in stable condition and has been kept under observation in the Department of Cardiology.
Union Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography, on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology: AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/NDduMvlBqy— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026
This is a developing news story; further developments awaited.
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