JP Nadda Highlights Importance Of Mental Health Services On World Mental Health Day

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday urged the need to prioritise our emotional and mental well-being and to open conversation about mental health.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

“Today, we observe World Mental Health Day, which reminds us to prioritise our emotional and mental well-being. This day gives us an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage open conversations about mental health,” Nadda said, in a post shared on the social media platform X.

Based on this year's theme, the Health Minister urged boosting mental health in times of humanitarian emergencies. He also called for increasing timely access to mental health services for all people.

“This year’s theme, 'Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies', highlights the need to ensure support systems are available during emergencies. Let us work together to build a society that promotes care, understanding, and timely access to mental health services for all,” Nadda said.

The Ministry of Ayush called for prioritising mental well-being today and every day with “accessible, integrative ayush care”.

The Ministry promoted “holistic wellness through Ayurvedic practices including yoga, meditation, and balanced nutrition”.

“Embrace mindful living and disciplined routines for a healthier mind and a healthier life,” it added on X.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 crore people globally live with a mental health disorder, and women account for over 53 per cent.

It showed that anxiety and depressive disorders are the most common types of mental health disorders among both men and women. However, women are disproportionately impacted overall. Overall, more females (581.5 million) than males (513.9 million) live with a mental disorder.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty stressed that well-being is imperative and not a luxury. She also urged women to take courage and ask for help.

“On #WorldMentalHealthDay, I am sending a message of hope and strength to all women. It is essential to recognise that on the path to emotional well-being, you do not have to walk alone and that recovery is always possible,” Murty said on X.

“Our well-being is not a luxury; it is the cornerstone of a happy home. There is immense courage in asking for support. Let today be the day we embrace our strength and take that brave first step towards healing,” she added.