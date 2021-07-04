JP Nadda on 3-day tour to Himachal Pradesh, to visit Atal Tunnel on Monday

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Sunday (July 4). He is on a three-day tour to the state.

Nadda was welcomed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg were also present, PTI reported.

According to an official spokesperson, Nadda interacted with the CM at circuit house at Bilaspur.

Nadda is expected to visit the Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) on Monday.

Last year, the BJP chief could not attend the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurated on October 3, 2020, it is the world’s longest highway tunnel. The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year.

