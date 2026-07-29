/'Any student who wants to do activism should face police': JP Nadda sparks uproar in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha witnessed protests and heated exchanges on Wednesday after Leader of the House JP Nadda said student activists should face police action. His remarks came during a discussion on Delhi Police allegedly entering the CPI(M) headquarters in Delhi to arrest former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh. Opposition members objected strongly and raised slogans in the House.
After papers and reports were laid in the House, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan allowed members to raise issues with permission.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas raised the issue of Delhi Police personnel allegedly entering the party's national headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday.
He said police officers "barged into a national political party office, CPI(M), to arrest a student leader, Aishe Ghosh".
Brittas said her only alleged offence was taking part in a student protest at Jantar Mantar. He added that police officers referred to pending cases from 2020 and 2021 when questioned.
"I have no problem with Delhi Police action as this is a bipartisan issue, but it is shocking that they came without prior information to you (C.P. Radhakrishnan. What do they want - to send fear? I want the Home Minister to tell us what happened," he said.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge supported the concern raised by Brittas.
He called it "very shameful that police barge into a national party office and try to arrest a leader."
Kharge demanded action against the police officers involved in the incident.
Opposition members continued raising slogans and demanded accountability.
Responding to the issue, J.P. Nadda said he had also been a student leader and had faced arrest during the Emergency.
He said, "It is normal law and order activity which the police have to take."
Nadda further remarked, "Any student who wants to do activism should face police; even I faced many times during the Emergency."
His statement triggered fresh protests from opposition members, leading to further disruption in the House.
When BJP MP Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura tried to speak, opposition members continued their slogans.
With disruptions continuing, Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the Rajya Sabha till noon.
Earlier in the day, ministers tabled papers related to their respective ministries. Members also presented reports of parliamentary committees.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved a motion seeking the Rajya Sabha's concurrence with the Lok Sabha's recommendation to elect two members to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit. The vacancies arose following the retirement of N.R. Elango and Deepak Prakash.
The House agreed to elect the members in the manner directed by the Chairman.
(With IANS inputs)
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