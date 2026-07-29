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'Any student who wants to do activism should face police': JP Nadda sparks uproar in Rajya Sabha

The remarks came during a discussion on Delhi Police entering the CPI(M) office to arrest former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, leading to protests and sloganeering by opposition members.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
'Any student who wants to do activism should face police': JP Nadda sparks uproar in Rajya Sabha
Image Credit: IANS/Sansad TV YouTube. Union Health Minister JP Nadda

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