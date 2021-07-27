JP Nadda takes a swipe at Congress, says its philosophy has been 'no mission but commission'

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday (July 26, 2021) slammed Congress and said that its philosophy has been 'no mission but commission' while his party has been synonymous with nationalism. He also hit out at Congress for 'believing' in the policy of 'no decision is the best decision'.

While speaking at an event on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Nadda lauded the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to protect India's defence interests.

"Whenever it is about a deal in the national interest, the Congress' philosophy is no mission but commission.... The modernization of the Indian military had stalled during the Congress-led UPA government but now we have advanced very rapidly in that direction," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added, "Earlier, a terrorist used to come to India and create disturbance for 2.5 years. The army is the same, but if the leadership is not right, the terrorist can create havoc for 2.5 years. If the leadership is right, they can be neutralised in 2.5 weeks."

पहले कोई आतंकी भारत में आकर 2.5 वर्ष तक उत्पात मचाता रहता था।

आज किसी भी आतंकी की भारत में एक से डेढ़ सप्ताह से ज्यादा की उम्र नहीं है फौज वही है लेकिन नेतृत्व ठीक न हो तो आतंकी 2.5 साल तक उत्पात मचाता है और नेतृत्व ठीक हो तो 2.5 सप्ताह में शांत कर दिया जाता है!#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/XGV6JHUia8 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 26, 2021

Nadda also stated that India under the Modi government made available a fleet of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft and now has 28 Apache helicopters, 15 Chinook choppers, 145 ultra-light Howitzers, and 100 Vajra artillery guns.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के आने के बाद 36 राफेल फाइटर एयरक्राफ्ट का बेड़ा भारत में मौजूद है। 28 अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर, 15 चिंहुक चोपर्स, 145 अल्ट्रा लाइट होवित्जर तोपें, 100 वज्र आर्टिलरी गन हमारे यहां मौजूद हैं।#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/Sd369pqdQR — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 26, 2021

"While defence has nothing to do with politics but people should realise which party and leaders give paramount importance to it," he added.

(With agency inputs)