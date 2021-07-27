हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JP Nadda

JP Nadda takes a swipe at Congress, says its philosophy has been 'no mission but commission'

The BJP National President also hit out at Congress for 'believing' in the policy of 'no decision is the best decision'.

JP Nadda takes a swipe at Congress, says its philosophy has been &#039;no mission but commission&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday (July 26, 2021) slammed Congress and said that its philosophy has been 'no mission but commission' while his party has been synonymous with nationalism. He also hit out at Congress for 'believing' in the policy of 'no decision is the best decision'.

While speaking at an event on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Nadda lauded the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to protect India's defence interests. 

"Whenever it is about a deal in the national interest, the Congress' philosophy is no mission but commission.... The modernization of the Indian military had stalled during the Congress-led UPA government but now we have advanced very rapidly in that direction," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added, "Earlier, a terrorist used to come to India and create disturbance for 2.5 years. The army is the same, but if the leadership is not right, the terrorist can create havoc for 2.5 years. If the leadership is right, they can be neutralised in 2.5 weeks." 

Nadda also stated that India under the Modi government made available a fleet of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft and now has 28 Apache helicopters, 15 Chinook choppers, 145 ultra-light Howitzers, and 100 Vajra artillery guns. 

"While defence has nothing to do with politics but people should realise which party and leaders give paramount importance to it," he added.

(With agency inputs)

