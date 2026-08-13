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  • /JPSC job ‘rate card’ revealed: Seats sold for up to Rs 70 lakh, SC-ST got ‘discount’ – Abhay Tiwari spills all

JPSC job ‘rate card’ revealed: Seats sold for up to Rs 70 lakh, SC-ST got ‘discount’ – Abhay Tiwari spills all

The CID questioning of Abhay Tiwari has revealed alleged payments at different stages of the JPSC selection process. Candidates were allegedly charged up to Rs 70 lakh by the final selection stage.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 05:39 AM IST
JPSC job ‘rate card’ revealed: Seats sold for up to Rs 70 lakh, SC-ST got ‘discount’ – Abhay Tiwari spills all
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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JPSC job ‘rate card’ revealed: Seats sold for up to Rs 70 lakh, SC-ST got ‘discount’ – Abhay Tiwari spills all
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