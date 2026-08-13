/JPSC job ‘rate card’ revealed: Seats sold for up to Rs 70 lakh, SC-ST got ‘discount’ – Abhay Tiwari spills all

Ranchi: A statement recorded by the Jharkhand’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arrested Tata Digital Private Limited (TDPL) Marketing Manager Abhay Tiwari has given investigators details of an alleged money-for-selection network in the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) civil services examinations.
According to the details in Tiwari’s statement, candidates were allegedly charged at different stages of the recruitment process, with payments starting from the preliminary examination and going up to the final selection. The statement also mentions alleged arrangements to influence interview marks.
The allegations are part of the ongoing CID investigation into suspected irregularities in JPSC recruitment examinations. The names mentioned in the statement should be viewed as allegations under investigation and do not by themselves establish wrongdoing.
Tiwari purportedly told the CID that candidates from the general category were charged around Rs 5 lakh for help at the preliminary examination stage. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories were allegedly charged between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.
According to his statement, the amount allegedly paid by a candidate could reach Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh by the time the recruitment process reached the final result.
The details point to an alleged arrangement in which payments were collected at different stages, with candidates being introduced to people who could facilitate further access within the network.
Tiwari reportedly told investigators that agents and middlemen brought candidates into the network. According to him, he arranged a candidate through Aditya Pandey. He then allegedly contacted Ramveer Singh, Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, Dr Jamal Ahmad, Dr Anima Hasda and L Khiyangte.
The statement alleges that arrangements were then made to help candidates secure higher marks in interviews. Tiwari reportedly told the CID that Rs 15 lakh was charged per candidate for such an arrangement.
The alleged process described in the statement involved several layers, with candidates being introduced through intermediaries before reaching people who could allegedly influence the interview stage.
Tiwari’s statement also reportedly mentions the names of three candidates who were selected as Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailesh Singh and deputy jailer Rajesh Kumar Rajak.
According to the statement, a Koderma resident named Lalu Yadav allegedly acted as an agent for these candidates. Tiwari reportedly told investigators that Yadav brought the candidates to him, after which an arrangement was allegedly made through Ramveer Singh for their interviews before the board of Ajita Bhattacharya.
The allegations involving these individuals are part of the investigation and will need to be established through evidence and the legal process.
The statement made before the CID describes a chain beginning with candidates looking for help in the recruitment process. They were allegedly brought in through agents or middlemen, after which they were connected to people associated with the alleged network.
Money was then allegedly fixed for different stages of the examination. At the interview stage, the statement alleges that candidates could be helped through arrangements with members of an interview board, with higher marks helping them reach the final selection.
The alleged chain described in the investigation is therefore: candidate, agent or middleman, Abhay Tiwari or the TDPL network, JPSC officials or members, payment arrangement, interview board, higher interview marks and final selection.
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