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JPSC-JSSC Protest: Police lathi-charge, use water cannons on Jharkhand student protesters

Student leader Devendra Mahto, who had been on a hunger strike, urged the protesters not to argue with the police if stopped and instead to find alternative routes to the assembly in an orderly manner.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
JPSC-JSSC Protest: Police lathi-charge, use water cannons on Jharkhand student protesters
Image Credit: ANI

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