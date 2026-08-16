/'Cannot expect much from the dead': JPSC-JSSC protest escalates as students burn CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi effigies

Ranchi witnessed a fresh escalation in the JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest on Sunday as students burned effigies of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. The protesters said the government had ignored their demands for too long and announced plans to intensify the agitation, including a proposed gherao of the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20.
The JPSC-JSSC protest in Ranchi entered its 23rd day on Sunday. Students demonstrated against what they described as government inaction over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
Effigies of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were burned during the protest.
Protester Baha Linda shaved his head and said the act was meant to express mourning over what he described as the failure of political leaders to address students’ concerns.
Baha Linda said, "I am the younger brother of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren. It is my duty to dedicate my body, mind, and resources to their final rites. Once their cremation is over and the ashes remain, I will be the one who has to stand up and immerse them in the Swarnarekha Ghat to fulfill a younger brother's duty. You cannot expect anything from the dead. These people are like the dead. They only develop their own families; they are trapped in dynastic politics. They garner votes from Jharkhand but develop only their own families, so one cannot expect much from the dead... I shaved my head. I am observing mourning for my elder brothers Rahul and Hemant Ji..."
Another protester, Aryan Singh, questioned why national political leaders were not speaking about the recruitment exam crisis in Jharkhand.
He said, "Today, effigies of three people were burned: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren. When the NEET issue arose in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi took the stage and spoke very vocally about it. This implies that if you aren't speaking up here, then you were merely using our future and the students' plight to further your own political interests, essentially warming your seat of power at our expense."
Singh said students had been waiting for action and warned that the agitation could intensify if their demands were not addressed.
"You were very active on Twitter back then, but now there isn't a single tweet from you. People have been suffering for so long, and the government needs to realise that students are becoming increasingly agitated; this is our right, and we will move heaven and earth; we will leave no stone unturned to secure what is rightfully ours. Our only request to the government is to listen to our demands," the protestor added.
Student leaders have announced a plan to gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi on August 20. They have also demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation if their demands are not accepted.
Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said the protest had entered a critical phase.
He said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. They intend to break the movement."
Nayak said students were discussing different ways to intensify the agitation, including a jail-filling movement and the closure of educational institutions.
" Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.
The protesters have raised several demands linked to alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by JPSC and JSSC.
The agitation has continued for 23 days, with students pressing for action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protest has also included hunger strikes, marches and calls for wider mobilisation.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike. He has also alleged that police stopped him from taking part in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and assaulted students.
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