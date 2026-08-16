/'Cannot expect much from the dead': JPSC-JSSC protest escalates as students burn CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi effigies

Baha Linda said, "I am the younger brother of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren. It is my duty to dedicate my body, mind, and resources to their final rites. Once their cremation is over and the ashes remain, I will be the one who has to stand up and immerse them in the Swarnarekha Ghat to fulfill a younger brother's duty. You cannot expect anything from the dead. These people are like the dead. They only develop their own families; they are trapped in dynastic politics. They garner votes from Jharkhand but develop only their own families, so one cannot expect much from the dead... I shaved my head. I am observing mourning for my elder brothers Rahul and Hemant Ji..."