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  • /'Cannot expect much from the dead': JPSC-JSSC protest escalates as students burn CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi effigies

'Cannot expect much from the dead': JPSC-JSSC protest escalates as students burn CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi effigies

JPSC-JSSC aspirants escalate Ranchi protest, burn Soren, Rahul and Tejashwi effigies and plan CM residence gherao on August 20 over exam demands.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
'Cannot expect much from the dead': JPSC-JSSC protest escalates as students burn CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi effigies
Image Credit: ANI. Students burn hay effigies during a protest in Ranchi on Aug 16.

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'Cannot expect much from the dead': JPSC-JSSC protest escalates as students burn CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi effigies
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