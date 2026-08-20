/JPSC-JSSC row: 3,000 jobs saved? Four possible outcomes of HC stay on exam cancellations

New Delhi: The Jharkhand High Court has put a brake on the cancellation of 22 recruitment exams, giving nearly 3,000 selected candidates a reprieve after the state government scrapped the tests over alleged paper leaks and irregularities.
The examinations were conducted through private agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) and were later scrapped by the Hemant Soren government following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities. The High Court has now allowed appointed candidates and successful recruits to resume their duties until the next hearing.
The affected appointments include assistant professors, civil judges, food safety officers, deputy collectors and candidates selected through the JSSC-CGL examination.
The court also accepted the argument that cancelling entire examinations without giving individual candidates an opportunity to respond could violate principles of natural justice and constitutional protections under Articles 14 and 21.
With the stay in place, four possible paths have emerged.
The immediate effect of the order is that candidates who had been appointed can return to their respective departments.
Their employment will continue while the court examines the legality of the state government’s decision. This gives the appointed candidates temporary protection from termination, although the final outcome will depend on further proceedings.
One possibility is that the authorities may be asked to identify candidates who actually benefited from alleged paper leaks or other manipulation rather than cancelling the examinations for everyone.
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) could be required to submit evidence-based lists of candidates allegedly involved in malpractice.
If individual wrongdoing can be established, their appointments could be cancelled while candidates found to have secured their positions fairly could retain their jobs.
The Jharkhand government could challenge the High Court’s interim order before the Supreme Court.
Its argument could be that irregularities involving the external examination agency were so widespread that the integrity of the entire selection process was compromised.
Such a legal challenge could prolong uncertainty for both appointed employees and candidates who were waiting for recruitment opportunities. The dispute could continue for months if the matter moves through successive stages of judicial proceedings.
The government has also set up a high-level committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to examine the state’s recruitment examination system.
The committee is expected to review the use of private examination agencies and recommend changes to the way future recruitment tests are conducted.
If any examination is eventually cancelled in part or in full after the CID and SIT investigations, the government could consider fresh tests. Candidates who were not appointed could also be given age relaxation to ensure they are not disadvantaged by delays caused by the dispute.
The High Court’s stay has therefore paused the immediate cancellation of the 22 examinations, while the fate of the appointments will depend on the court proceedings, investigation reports and the government’s proposed examination reforms.
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