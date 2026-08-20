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JPSC-JSSC row: 3,000 jobs saved? Four possible outcomes of HC stay on exam cancellations

The High Court order could change the fate of several disputed recruitment exams. The next legal steps may determine what happens to thousands of candidates.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
JPSC-JSSC row: 3,000 jobs saved? Four possible outcomes of HC stay on exam cancellations
Image Credit: Jharkhand students protesting against irregularities in recruitments exams. (File photo: ANI)

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