JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 OUT at jssc.nic.in, direct link to download JDLCC call letter here

JSSC JE Admit Card is now available on the official website- jssc.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download the admit card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JSSC JE Admit Card 2022: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination or JDLCCE 2021 for recrutiment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates who have applied for the JSSC JE 2021 exam can download Jharkhand JE Admit Card from the website of the commission i.e. jssc.nic.in.

Here's how to Download JSSC JE Admit Card 2022 

  1. Visit the website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in
  2. Click on the admit card link available on the homepage ‘Link for Admit Card of Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination–2021’
  3. Entre the required details like User ID and password
  4. Submit and your or JDLCCE 2021 JSSC JE Admit Card will appear on the screen

JSSC JE 2021 Admit Card - Direct Link

Candidates must note that the Jharkhand JE exam will be conducted from 23 October 2022 to 07 November 2022. The exam will constitute 2 question papers. Paper 1 consists of 80 questions from General Engineering and 40 questions on GK. Paper 2 will have 120 questions related to Engineering subjects - Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

