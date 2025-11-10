Jubilee Hills Bypoll Turns Into Mini Vacation: 3 Paid Holidays Announced

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari has announced paid holidays for offices and institutions in connection with the upcoming bye-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

As per the order issued on November 7, paid holidays will be observed on November 10 (the day before polling), November 11 (polling day), and November 14 (counting day) at all offices and institutions designated as polling stations or counting centres for the bypoll.

As per The Hindu, the Collector clarified that the holidays primarily apply to government schools and offices within the Jubilee Hills constituency that will be used for election purposes. “It mainly covers schools since teachers will be on election duty and the buildings will serve as polling stations. The paid leave also extends to government offices in the area, as many staff members are registered voters,” she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She further added that bars in the area will remain closed, and food distribution or similar activities near polling stations will be prohibited. All department heads and institutional authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

Who Are The Key Candiates For Bypolls Tomorrow

In the Jubilee Hills by election, the BJP has nominated Deepak Reddy, while the BRS is fielding Sunita, the widow of former MLA Gopinath. The ruling Congress has chosen Naveen Yadav as its candidate, with support from Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer, R.V. Karnan, informed reporters that out of the 407 polling stations, 226 have been classified as “critical.