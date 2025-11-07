Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Wine Shops, Bars To Remain Closed From November 9 Evening Until Counting Completes

Jubilee Hill Bypolls: In view of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election, all wine and toddy shops, along with bars attached to restaurants, star hotels, and registered clubs within the polling areas under Sanathnagar police limits, will remain closed.

The dry days will be in effect from 6:00 pm on November 9 to 6:00 pm on November 11, and again on November 14 from 6:00 am until the completion of vote counting.

Officials said the restrictions will also apply if a re-poll is conducted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Hari Kiran said that the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has instructed district officials to enforce the liquor ban as per Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates prohibition in polling areas during elections.

He cautioned that any violation of these orders would invite strict action under the relevant legal provisions. In the event of a re-poll, the same restrictions will apply to the concerned polling areas.

The directive aims to ensure that the Jubilee Hills by-election is conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Also READ: Delhi Government Vows To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired Girls In Every District

Jubilee By-Elections

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by election will be held on November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. The entire election process is expected to conclude by November 16.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The contest is shaping up to be a three-way battle between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BRS has fielded Maganti Sunitha, wife of the late Gopinath, while Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav. The BJP, meanwhile, has put forward Lanka Deepak Reddy, who had unsuccessfully contested the same seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll is turning into a three-way contest, a development he believes will benefit the BJP.

Speaking informally to reporters at the State BJP office, Reddy noted that earlier elections in the constituency had largely seen a direct fight between the BRS and the Congress. “This time, the BJP has emerged as a strong contender, as people are increasingly disillusioned with both the other parties,” he said.