‘Judiciary must be open to scrutiny’: Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'Judicial Dictatorship' in NCERT row

Amid the NCERT textbook row, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she has raised the issue of judicial overreach during the zero hour in Parliament. Chaturvedi said that she raised the issue of banning Professor Michel Danino and two academics from any role receiving public funds for including a chapter on judicial corruption in NCERT Class 8 textbooks. Notably, the NCERT has already withdrawn the book from circulation and issued an apology to the judiciary over the issue.

Judicial Dictatorship

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi said that the Supreme Court gave an order in the NCERT textbook case where coruption in judiciary was being discussed. “I can understand that judiciary may have had some issue with that because they were singled out. Then they decided to put a blanket ban on that and we think it was the right decision. However, the matter did not end there. They took it further and said that if the judiciary is criticised on social media, they will take action against the person. They also said that NCERT must apologise and the NCERT did so. However, on 11 March, with all due respect to the Supreme Court of India and our judicial process and our judiciary, the CJI-led bench said that the academics - Professor Michel Danino and two others - who wrote this chapter, should not be given any role in any public-funded institution or any government-funded role. This I think, is judicial overreach and judicial dictatorship.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Judiciary On Corruption

The Rajya Sabha MP said that while all other departments are open to scrutiny and investigation when it comes to corruption, the judiciary is oversensitive on the issue. “When we talk about systemic corruption, politicians face corruption charges and an investigation is done, the same happens in Police Forces, Bureaucracy, individual citizens and corporates. However, the judiciary becomes oversensitive when the issue of corruption is raised. This is at a time when an impeachment motion was brought to the House against a sitting high court judge. Lakhs and crores of cash were found at his home. It's still being discussed in Parliament. However, the judge was only transferred and no action was taken against him,” she said in the House.

In the zero hour today raised the issue of judicial over reach in the case of banning Professor Michel Danino and two academics from any role receiving public funds for including a chapter on judicial corruption in NCERT Class 8 textbooks pic.twitter.com/P5JoX54duu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 13, 2026

Scrutiny for All Three Branches Of Governance

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that all three branches of governance - legislature, judiciary and executive - should be open to scrutiny as all are equal and accountable. “I believe all three branches of governance should be equal in law, should be accountable and should be open to scrutiny. Any dysfunctionality in that or any kind of supremacy in that will lead to a problematic situation for the nation to handle. I request the Law Minister to ensure that there is no judicial dictatorship or judicial overreach that can create problem in times to come,” she said.

The NCERT Row

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) came under fire over a chapter in its Class 8 Social Science textbook titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' (Grade 8, Part II), which contained a section on the judiciary and corruption within it. After senior lawyers raised the issue before the apex court, the NCERT issued an apology and also announced that the entire book has been withdrawn and is no longer available.

On February 26, the Supreme Court ordered a “complete blanket ban” on any further publication, reprinting, or digital circulation of the NCERT Class 8 book. The court observed that the textbook contained “offending” references regarding corruption in the judiciary.