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Judiciary, Taxes, MSMEs: What's on table as Rajya Sabha gears up for Monsoon Session?

A Parliamentary Bulletin released on Thursday outlined the government's plans, which include boosting the Supreme Court's judicial strength, tweaking income tax laws, easing life for MSMEs, tightening birth and death registration rules, and updating legislation around national honour.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Judiciary, Taxes, MSMEs: What's on table as Rajya Sabha gears up for Monsoon Session?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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