The government is also keeping an eye on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, though this will only move forward once a Joint Committee of Parliament submits its report and the Lok Sabha gives its approval. The Bill is meant to give Indian higher education a fresh push, encouraging institutions to operate more independently while raising standards in teaching, research and innovation. It would also pave the way for setting up a body called the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan.