Parliament's Upper House is bracing for a packed Monsoon Session starting July 20, with the government laying out plans for five fresh Bills touching on the judiciary, tax rules and support for small businesses. A Parliamentary Bulletin released on Thursday outlined the government's plans, which include boosting the Supreme Court's judicial strength, tweaking income tax laws, easing life for MSMEs, tightening birth and death registration rules, and updating legislation around national honour.
The Bulletin also confirmed that Rukmini Mallik, who represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha, has stepped down from the House. Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan has accepted her resignation, effective Thursday, leaving her seat vacant.
The government intends to introduce five fresh pieces of legislation this session. The Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will replace an existing Ordinance and is designed to give India's sovereign debt market a boost. The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 proposes raising the number of sanctioned judges from 33 to 37, not counting the Chief Justice of India.
Also on the list is the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will bring in stricter rules around delayed registrations, alongside the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Rounding off the five is the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aims to make life easier for small businesses by tackling delayed payments, strengthening how arbitration decisions are enforced, and reforming the councils that help resolve MSME disputes.
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, currently awaiting passage in the Lok Sabha, will come before the Rajya Sabha once cleared by the Lower House. The Bill proposes changes to the existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.
The government is also keeping an eye on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, though this will only move forward once a Joint Committee of Parliament submits its report and the Lok Sabha gives its approval. The Bill is meant to give Indian higher education a fresh push, encouraging institutions to operate more independently while raising standards in teaching, research and innovation. It would also pave the way for setting up a body called the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan.
On the financial side, the House will take up the Appropriation Bill linked to Excess Grants for the 2022–23 financial year.
(With IANS inputs)
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