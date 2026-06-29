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Between Washington's cheers and Tehran's tears: India's delicate diplomatic mission on July 4 | EXPLAINED

As the US marks its 250th anniversary on July 4, Iran prepares a massive funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei. A look at Trump's unresolved crisis.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Between Washington's cheers and Tehran's tears: India's delicate diplomatic mission on July 4 | EXPLAINED
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