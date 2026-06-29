The international community is gearing up for an unprecedented convergence of geopolitical spectacles in the first week of July. In line with the historic 250th anniversary of independence on July 4, the United States is all set for celebrations starting on that day. On the other side of the spectrum, Iran is getting ready for a huge farewell for its recently deceased Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from July 3 to July 5.
Both spectacles bear significant political weightage as platforms for global power projection. US President Donald Trump has declared he will speak at the National Mall on the occasion of "the most spectacular event in the world" on July 4. On the other hand, there is an anticipation of unprecedented mass attendance of tens of millions in Khamenei's funeral ceremony in Tehran, possibly beating the previous record of the funeral of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, held in 1989.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, has been assassinated in the joint U.S. – Israeli high-intensity aerial bombing campaign on February 28, 2026. The military operation involved the launch of more than 13,000 airstrikes into Iran which sparked off a fierce retaliation of the regime which included the blockade of the strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategic oil transportation channels carrying nearly 25% of global oil traffic.
Although the Iranian government managed to survive billions of dollars worth of destruction of its infrastructure and loss of naval vessels during one of the most intensive bombing campaigns of the 21st century, a temporary ceasefire has been declared ever since April 8, 2026. It was sealed on June 17, 2026 when President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) stopping the ongoing warfare.
While permanent peace negotiations continue to go on, it should be noted that Iran has consciously chosen to arrange the funeral on the July 4 holiday as a symbolic gesture directed at the United States.
There are significant historical echoes that resonate in the current crisis of the United States with Iran, which have already been noted by several analysts. In particular, many have compared the current situation with the hostage crisis that took place in Iran in 1979 and lasted for 444 days before coming to an end on January 20, 1981 at precisely the moment when Carter was leaving the Oval Office.
It should be noted that the release of hostages just before Carter vacating the White House was the most powerful political slap Tehran was able to deal him, clearing the path for Ronald Reagan's victory. However, Iran became a perennial thorn in Reagan's presidency since even though keeping a public embargo on Iran in regard to weapons, the Reagan White House had secret authorization to illegally sell weapons to Tehran in order to release American hostages (Iran-Contra Affair).
Forty-five years later, the main challenge to the US policy towards Iran remains unresolved. The recent five-week war led by Trump managed to considerably weaken Iran's immediate economic position but did not help to reach the main strategic objectives of the United States:
Although the Iranian regime has brutally crushed huge domestic protests ranging from the Mahsa Amini Movement and economic protests of December 2025 in order to project unity during the funeral ceremony, President Trump is facing tough domestic challenges himself.
Even though there is progress on the domestic economic front, persistent inflation keeps suppressing the approval rating of Trump, which is fluctuating between 37% and 41%–historic lows for a second-term president. The upcoming midterm election of November 3, 2026, will be his toughest domestic challenge yet. If the democratic party can manage to capture the majority in the parliament, the last two years of President Trump's tenure will be a legislative nightmare.
In keeping with the diplomatic nuances surrounding the event, India has officially announced that it will participate in the funeral arrangements. India will send a two-person high-level delegation from India to Iran for the purpose.
The delegates included the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, and the Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain. The two official representatives from India will be attending the ceremony to mark the start of the state funeral rituals on July 4. What will happen next is whether Khamenei will be buried in his native town of Mashhad or in the $2 billion mausoleum dedicated to Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran.
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