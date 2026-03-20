Juma-tul-Vida observed across Kashmir amid tight security, devotees offer prayers

Thousands thronged mosques and shrines across Kashmir on the last Friday of Ramadan, also observed as the final day of the holy month, to offer special prayers.

Worshippers prayed for peace in Kashmir as well as across the world.

Congregational Juma prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other prominent religious sites, including the Hazratbal Shrine. The day was marked with deep religious fervour across the Valley.

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A large number of devotees gathered at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar to offer prayers on this significant day. Many said they prayed for peace and harmony in Kashmir and beyond. However, several also expressed concern over the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers sermons at the mosque.

This marks the third consecutive week that authorities have placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, restricting his participation in congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid.

One devotee, Abdul Rahaman, said he was grateful to be able to offer the last Friday prayers and added that he prayed for peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

To maintain law and order, authorities deployed heavy security at mosques and shrines, particularly around Jamia Masjid. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were stationed across areas where congregational prayers were held.

The largest gathering in the Valley was reported at the Hazratbal Shrine, where an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 devotees offered prayers. Among those present was Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Large congregations were also reported from district headquarters such as Anantnag, Baramulla, and Budgam, as well as from Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar, where prayers were offered for national peace and stability.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had advanced the public holiday for Juma-tul-Vida from this Friday to avoid a possible overlap with Eid. Despite this, many continued to observe the day as the most significant Friday of Ramadan.