June 4 Will Be Freedom Day: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig At BJP

New Delhi: With the start of a campaign of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party leader and leading opposition leader from Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his confidence over the victory of the INDIA Bloc and announced that June 4 will be a day of freedom for many.

In an interview with TOI, Yadav said that June 4 will be a day of freedom for many and June 5 INDIA Bloc and Samajwadi party's PDA bouquet will prevail. It is going to be a historical day and a day of celebration, he said.

Reacting to the India bloc strategies to attract the electorate, he said that BJP lies have worked the most. It sounds a bit unparliamentary but their lies have worked the most, their performance was zero and left with little political credibility, he said.

Yadav further said that the BJP has been heading the government at the centre for the past 10 years and 7 years of UP government to it. he alleged that they made a 17-year governance turned out to be false and so did their claims.