‘Jungle Raj Leaders Ridiculed Hindu Religion...’: PM Modi Tears Into RJD Over Maha Kumbh Jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s recent remarks over ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Modi said people of Bihar would not forgive the leaders of 'Jungle Raj' for mocking and ridiculing the Hindu religion.

"Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them." Modi said in Bhagalpur without naming Yadav or anyone. However, the RJD leader had recently sparked controversy after he called the Maha Kumbh ‘faaltu’ (meaningless).

Modi, while addressing a gathering after transferring the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, reiterated the NDA government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and Bihar's development.

He credited his administration for ensuring subsidized urea for farmers, stating that without the current government, such benefits would not have been accessible.

Highlighting the NDA government’s impact on the dairy sector, Modi noted a significant rise in milk production across the country.

Additionally, he announced the formation of a dedicated makhana (fox nut) board, aimed at benefiting Bihar’s farmers.

On the infrastructure front, the Prime Minister declared a Rs 1,100 crore allocation for the construction of four new bridges in Bihar to boost connectivity and economic growth.