'Jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government': PM Modi slams TMC over Malda incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Malda gherao incident, describing it as “jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government.”

Addressing a rally in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that when “judges and the constitutional process are not safe,” it raises serious concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens in Bengal. He added that the Malda incident reflects what he described as the Trinamool Congress’s “maha jungle raj.”

"This ruthless government does not consider any constitutional institution as anything in front of itself. You have seen it just two or three days ago. The judges and citizens of the country were shocked by how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. Think what kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? Where even the judges and the constitutional process are not safe," he asked.

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"How can we expect the safety of the common people of Bengal from these people? What happened in Malda was not just the insolence of TMC. This is the jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government," PM Modi alleged.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Trinamool Congress over its manifesto, noting that it is being referred to as an “ishtehar.”

He said that in 1905, religious groups in Bengal had issued the “Red Ishtehar,” following which Hindus were massacred.

"In this game of appeasement, Bengal's great identity is being tarnished. You must have seen that TMC has just released its manifesto, but they didn't name it in the Bengali language; instead, they're calling it 'Ishtehar.' Just think about how they're changing Bengal's identity. You know, don't you, what 'Ishtehar' was used for in Bengal? In 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred. TMC wants to remind us of that," PM Modi alleged .

"You must not forget that this ruthless government is openly issuing threats. Such a disgusting game of appeasement, such a conspiracy to erase Bengal's honour and Bengal's culture. But now, enough is enough. Bengal has now decided to bid farewell to those who seek to change its identity," he added.

A major political storm erupted in West Bengal after seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed in the Malda district on Wednesday.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the office of the Malda Superintendent of Police on Saturday and subsequently inspected the Block Development Officer’s office in Kaliachowk as part of its probe into the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to foment unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders had been brought in to incite violence. She further claimed that the BJP intends to “cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully.”

The 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4.



With inputs from ANI...