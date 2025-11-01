‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls In Bihar
As Bihar heads to polls, Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi exchanged sharp attacks, with Shah slamming ‘Jungle Raj’ and Priyanka questioning NDA’s leadership, calling the so-called ‘double engine’ government a single one.
A political slugfest is unfolding in Bihar as the state approaches voting. Leaders from rival alliances, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, traded sharp barbs. On Saturday, while addressing an election rally virtually, Shah targeted the opposition over “Jungle Raj,” while Priyanka Gandhi hit out at the NDA for not announcing its chief ministerial face and said that this government is being run from the Centre and that there is no double engine.
Targeting the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Shah said that this election will decide who will take responsibility for the state’s future.
“This election is not to elect the MLAs, this will decide the future of Bihar. Who will get the responsibility for Bihar? The one who imposed Jungle Raj in Bihar or the Modi-Nitish duo who worked for the development of Bihar," he said.
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on November 14.
