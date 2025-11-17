‘Just A Trailer Of 88 Hours...’: Army Chief Warns Pakistan Against Misadventure

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday issued a strong message while speaking on the Operation Sindoor. He issued a warning to Pakistan against cross-border terrorism and any future misadventure, and highlighted that the mission was ‘just a trailer’ which was successfully ended in 88 hours.

"...Operation Sindoor was just a trailer which ended in 88 hours. We are prepared for any circumstances in future. If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation," Dwivedi said, ANI reported.

He warned that if Pakistan attempts any misadventure, India is fully prepared to deliver a lesson on how a neighbour should act.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025 on Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism and the recent car blast attack in Delhi, General Dwivedi said, "When that country sponsors terrorism, it's a concern for us. We talk about progress, but if anyone creates obstacles, we will have to take action. As far as the New Normal is concerned, we say blood and water cannot flow together, talks and terror cannot be together."

"We are only saying that if they adopt peace, we will be fine with it. Till this happens, we will definitely respond to the terrorists and their masters. If someone tries to blackmail India, they should remember that today India is at a point where it will not be afraid of such blackmail," he added.

