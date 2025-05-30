Operation Sindoor: In a fresh attack against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. He also said that had the Indian Navy played a role in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been divided into further parts. Singh also urged the forces to be ready terming the four-day-long Operation Sindoor a warm-up. He said that if India decides to deploy its navy against Pakistan, only god knows what will happen to them.

"I want to tell all of you not to leave any shortcomings in your preparations. What has happened so far was just a warm-up; if Pakistan dares to act again, this time the Navy will also spring into action, and then only God knows what will happen to Pakistan," said the Defence Minister.

Singh further warned Pakistan and said, "1971 is a witness that when the Indian Navy sprang into action, Pakistan was split into two. If, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy had been in its full form, Pakistan would not have been merely divided into two parts, but I believe it might have been fragmented into four," said Singh.

The Defence Minister was speaking during his visit to INS Vikrant, currently deployed in the Arabian Sea, where he reviewed operational readiness and praised the Navy's role in neutralising threats during the operation.

Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Navy is no longer just the sentinel of the Indian Ocean, but has become a strategic force that strengthens India’s presence in the Indo-ocean region. He said the navy warns adversaries that India is no longer merely a regional power, but is moving toward becoming a global power.

Singh commended the Indian Navy's silent but effective role in bottling up Pakistani naval assets, asserting that their aggressive deployment, maritime dominance, and high state of preparedness prevented Pakistan from challenging Indian interests at sea and kept its naval assets confined to their own shores.

"During 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. Despite remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in tying down the Pakistani Army," he said.

"The role of the Navy in this entire integrated operation has been glorious. During Operation Sindoor, when the Air Force destroyed the terror bases on Pakistani soil, your aggressive deployment in the Arabian Sea, unmatched maritime domain awareness and maritime supremacy confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores. They could not even muster the courage to come into the open sea," the minister added.

Singh further elaborated how the Navy stunned its adversary without firing a single shot. "Along with the forward deployment of our forces, the force projection of the Vikrant Carrier Battle Group also gave an effective indication of our intention and capability. Your strong preparation has already broken the morale of the enemy. Your preparation alone was enough for Pakistan. You did not even need to take action, the enemy was stunned by your preparation itself. Pakistan not only realized the tremendous power of the Indian Navy, its military acumen and destructive capabilities, but they were also afraid of it," Singh noted.

During his address to Navy personnel aboard INS Vikrant, he warned that Pakistan was fortunate the Navy did not fully engage during the operation, hinting at the force's unmatched capability.