Just like a fish takes to water, Pakistan has taken to hate speech: India at UNGA

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations for spreading false propaganda about Jammu and Kashmir at the global level with Nagaraj Naidu, Deputy Permanent Representative of India to UN, saying that Islamabad is indulged in hate speech against New Delhi. Addressing the 74th session of UN General Assembly, the Indian diplomat said that every time Pakistani delegation speaks at UN and any other international forum it spews venom and false narratives about the Indian government.

"Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions," Naidu said.

Naidu asserted that Pakistan is doing nothing to end to the bellicose and vitriolic diatribe against and is least interested in restoring normal ties with India. He added that Islamabad always indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth.

"Instead of putting an end to the bellicose and vitriolic diatribe and taking steps to restore normal ties, the delegation indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth," said the Indian diplomat.

The Indian diplomat noted that Pakistan has developed a habit of using false pretences to distract the attention of the global community from its vices. He, however, said that Islamabad must understand the fact that there are no takers for its false rhetoric and it is high time that Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan should get down to the normal business of diplomacy.

"Pakistan’s practice of using false pretences to distract from addressing malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pak needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric&should get down to normal business of diplomacy," noted Naidu.

Naidu also remarked that UN should work on a strong definition of terror or face doubts on its existence.