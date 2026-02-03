'Just like ceasefire...': Congress questions Trump's announcement of India-US trade deal, demands key details of an agreement

The Congress on Tuesday strongly criticised the Narendra Modi government over the US President Donald Trump's announcement of key aspect of India-US trade deal that includes commitments on oil imports, tariffs cuts, and expanded market access.

The Congress party has also demanded the key details of the deal, stating that the Modi government must take Parliament and the entire country into confidence by sharing all the information.

On In its official X handle, Congress party wrote, "Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'."

Congress party also questioned Trump's claim of India will move to reduce tariff and non tariff barriers against the United States to ‘zero’. It also raised question on the security and interests of Indian farmers amid talk of opening the agriculture sector for US.

Post also said, "India has the right to know details of the trade deal."

Trump announces India-US trade deal

On Monday, Donald Trump in his Truth Social post announced a much-awaited trade deal between India and the United States. Trump said that US has reduced reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 25%, while claiming PM Narendra Modi has agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

However, there is no has no confirmation been made by Trump vis a vis removal of additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

While making this announcement, Trump mentioned his conversation with PM Narendra Modi earlier in the day. He said PM Modi is one of his greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country.

Having said that, Indian government has so far not made any announcement regarding the deal with the United States.

Meanwhile, The opposition party raised concerns over why such a major announcement came from Washington instead of the Indian government.

Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh said that India gets to know of its Govt’s actions only from President Trump or his appointees, calling it "Trump-nirbharta."

In his post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "He (Trump) announced the halt of Op Sindoor from Washington DC. He announced the updates on India’s oil purchases from Russia and Venezuela from Washington. He’s now announced an India-US Trade Deal from Washington, the full details of which are awaited."



He also alleged that Trump clearly seems to have leverage over PM Modi, who he said capitulated finally. He added, "Surely this cannot be the father of all deals. In Washington clearly Mogambo Khush Hai."