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'Just the beginning': Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid NEET row

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke celebrated Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation at the Jantar Mantar protest site, calling it a major victory for the movement demanding accountability and education reforms.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
'Just the beginning': Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid NEET row
Image Credit: CJP/Instagram

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