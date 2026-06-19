/'Just the trailer, full picture yet to come': Eknath Shinde's fresh swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz

"The Shiv Sena is an ideology; it is not just a political party, it is like a saffron cloud. Those who forgot the saffron ideology suffered losses. You forgot Balasaheb's ideology for the sake of a chair. When he was alive, you troubled him; but even after he passed away, you are honouring the very people he hated. Is this your legacy? The Shiv Sena started 60 years ago. All my MPs and MLAs are precious. Everyone is looking toward us, wondering what Eknath Shinde will say and who will come onto the stage. This is just the trailer; the full picture is yet to come," Shinde said.