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  • /'Just the trailer, full picture yet to come': Eknath Shinde's fresh swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz

'Just the trailer, full picture yet to come': Eknath Shinde's fresh swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz

Speaking at the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's principles for the "sake of power" have suffered, accusing Uddhav of troubling the party founder during his lifetime while honouring the very people he opposed after his demise.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
'Just the trailer, full picture yet to come': Eknath Shinde's fresh swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz
Image Credit: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo Credit: ANI)

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