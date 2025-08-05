Justice Delivered After Three Decades: 250 Families Of Terror Victims Receive Government Jobs In Jammu And Kashmir

Justice has been delivered after three decades as families who lost loved ones to terrorist violence finally saw their sacrifices recognized. Two hundred and fifty families were granted government jobs. For the first time since terrorism broke out in Kashmir, families affected by terror violence have received justice—marking a significant step in rehabilitation and support for the victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over 250 appointment letters to the next of kin (NoKs) of terror victims in Srinagar at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). This is the first such initiative by any government to support families who lost loved ones to terrorist violence over the past three decades.

Those who received appointment letters were family members of Kashmiri civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The families, from North, Central, and South Kashmir, shared their traumatic experiences, highlighting the brutality of terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Many of the victims were primary breadwinners, leaving their families in distress for decades. Some of the beneficiaries were just children when their family heads were brutally killed—often labeled as Indian agents or informers.

LG Sh Manoj Sinha stated

"The long wait for justice and for healing to begin is over for the terror victim families. They have come out to reveal the role of Pakistani terrorists and the terror ecosystem that was operating in J&K. Tribute to civilian martyrs and I salute the…

Families expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and his administration, saying that for the first time in decades of neglect, someone had finally provided them justice. Victim families said no previous government had acknowledged their pain or provided any form of assistance.

Speaking to the large, emotional crowd, LG Manoj Sinha emphasized that the “wounds of decades are now being healed,” describing the event as a “landmark,” providing relief to families who have suffered silently. He paid tribute to civilian martyrs and saluted the resilience of their families. Sinha assured that the administration would not rest until every terror victim's family receives justice, promising to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs.

LG Manoj Sinha said, “We must know that after meeting terror victim families on 28 June and discussing with the authorities of Jammu and Kashmir, we took a decision that those who are victims of terror and had not received justice should get justice. Those who are actual claimants of SRO 43 are being given jobs. This process will go on. It’s not only justice, but now they can live a life of dignity.”

To address grievances, a dedicated web portal has been launched by the Home Department and National Informatics Centre (NIC) to streamline relief processing and financial aid. Toll-free helplines have been set up in both Jammu and Kashmir, with dedicated control rooms at district and divisional levels to assist victim families in registering their concerns.

Special monitoring cells have also been created in the offices of the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure the speedy resolution of grievances. For decades, these victim families were marginalized, their voices silenced, and their pain ignored under the fear of the gun. But after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, terrorists and their influence were curbed, and the blood of forgotten martyrs was finally honored.

The administration is also investigating cases from the 1990s, including those involving Kashmiri Pandits, where FIRs were never filed. Encroached properties of victims are being identified, and terrorist sympathizers are being removed from government jobs. Around 1,200 families have contacted district authorities for justice since the outreach began.

The event coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which LG Sinha described as a turning point for justice in Jammu and Kashmir.