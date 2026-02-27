Justice Dharmadhikari, who heard 'The Kerala Story 2' case, set to lead Madras High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, currently serving as a judge in the Kerala High Court, for elevation to the position of Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

This promotion comes shortly after Justice Dharmadhikari was part of the division bench that heard urgent appeals related to the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond,' where the court examined issues of film certification, free speech, and interim stays on its release

