NewsIndiaJustice Dharmadhikari, who heard 'The Kerala Story 2' case, set to lead Madras High Court
KERALA STORY 2

Justice Dharmadhikari, who heard 'The Kerala Story 2' case, set to lead Madras High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, currently serving as a judge in the Kerala High Court, for elevation to the position of Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Justice Dharmadhikari, who heard 'The Kerala Story 2' case, set to lead Madras High CourtVisual of Justice Dharmadhikari and Kerala Story 2 poster. (Photo: Social media)

This promotion comes shortly after Justice Dharmadhikari was part of the division bench that heard urgent appeals related to the controversial film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond,' where the court examined issues of film certification, free speech, and interim stays on its release
 

Live Tv

