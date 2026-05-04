Justice for RG Kar victim? Mother Ratna Debnath leads against TMC from Panihati as BJP set to form govt in Bengal

Ratna Debnath election result 2026: The West Bengal assembly election results are almost here, with the BJP leading on 169 seats, while the TMC has been reduced to just 91 seats as of 12 noon. The highlight of the BJP's victory was the surge of its candidate from the Panihati seat. The BJP has given a ticket to the RG Kar victim's mother, Ratna Debnath, from the seat and people supported her against the TMC.

Ratna Debnath leads

In Kolkata, the brutal rape and murder of a 32-year-old intern at RG Kar Medical College in August 2024 had triggered nationwide protests. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the High Court amidst sustained demands for institutional accountability and doctor safety. The mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim has herself entered the electoral fray as a BJP candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency.

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Her nomination has attracted significant attention, with the BJP highlighting it as a symbol of its stand on justice and women's safety. According to the Election Commission of India, Ratna Debnath is leading by 5067 votes at the end of the second round of counting out of the 13 rounds.

West Bengal Election Results

The West Bengal election results trends as per the Election Commission of India shows the BJP well beyond the majority mark while the TMC struggling around 90 seats. As of 12.30 pm, the BJP is leading on 177 seats while the TMC is leading on 92 seats. Mamata Banerjee is leading from the Bhawanipur seat while Suvendu Ahidkari is leading from the Nandigram seat. Notably, Suvendu is contesting from both seats and has challenged Mamata Banerjee from the Bhawanipur seat.

Made all efforts to ensure free and fair polls: Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had taken all necessary steps to ensure that polling in the state was conducted in a "free and fair" manner while maintaining law and order throughout the electoral process. Addressing reporters, Agarwal said, "We made all efforts for this election to be free and fair and for maintaining law and order during the voting. We urged the people to take this election as a festival of democracy."

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Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has indicated that it will seek a recount in constituencies where the margin of victory is less than 1,000 votes. Responding to queries on recounting, Agarwal clarified that the process is strictly governed by established rules. "The procedure for recounting is fixed. If any seat comes under that criterion, only then will there definitely be a recount. The political parties don't need to tell us anything. Our ROs know the procedure, and it will be followed 100 per cent," he said.